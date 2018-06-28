Fourth of July events introduce new family activity

12:45 – Second Band on Stage or Brackground Music

Hosted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Merchants' Association, the 4th of July parade theme this year is "Making History Come Alive: Celebrating 50 years with the Churchill County Museum".

The Parade Begins at 10:00 a.m. and start and ends at Churchill County Middle School, with 100 entrants.

Grand Marshall is Bunny Corkill, with awards given in the following categories: Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Youth Group, Best Civic/Non Profit Group, Best Business Entry, Best Mounted Individual, Best Mounted Group, Best Farm Equipment, Best Automobile, Best Military, People's Choice.

Fireworks will be provided by the Rattlesnake Raceway after sunset located at the Rattlesnake Raceway track, 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. depending on weather conditions.

The 4th of July parade theme this year is “Making History Come Alive: Celebrating 50 years with the Churchill County Museum”. Recommended Stories For You

Entries still available by calling Kathy Openshaw (775) 426-1196 or Kim Klenakis (775) 426-8371.

PICNIC IN THE PARK

The Picnic in the Park held at the Churchill County Fairgrounds is free to the public and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food and Craft Vendors – patrons may bring their own food or purchase from one of our several food vendors – BBQ, Indian Tacos, Nachos, Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, and Alcoholic Beverages for Adults.

Entries still available: call David Ernst (775) 423-7733.

Local Live Bands:'Alex "Muddy" Smith' and 'Southbound Train'

Children's Game and Activities hosted by 4H: Carnival Games, Coloring Station, Cupcake Walk, Sack Races, Life-Sized Board Games, Bounces Houses kids, cornhole game.

"Beat the Master" Disc Golf Putting Contest: play a putting game against the Putting Master to win raffle tickets.

NEW TEAM PUZZLE CHALLENGE

"Team Puzzle Challenge": Compete in either the 'Family' or 'Team' Divisions to determine who can solve a series of logic puzzles, codes, and mental challenges the fastest. The activity is free and has elements designed for all ages.

Make sure to attend the 4th of July Parade hosted by the Downtown Merchant's Association and keep your eyes open for clues that may provide an advantage.

Sponsors for both the Parade and the Picnic include:

Teddy B's Appliance & Furniture, Financial Horizons Credit Union, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, The Homestead, 2 Sisters Boutique, Kent's Supply Center, Cruises Inc., DMA Merchants.