Here is Fox Peak Cinema’s movie schedule through Jan. 23

(NEW!) Bad Boys for Life: 12:45, 4:00, 7:00, 9:20*

(NEW!) Dolitte: 1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 9:30*

Like A Boss: 1:20, 4:30, 7:30,

Underwater: 1:10, 4:20, 7:20,

1917: 1:00, 4:10, 7:10

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker: 12:20, 3:30, 6:35, 9:10*

Jumanji : The Next Level: 12:45, 4:00, 7:00

Frozen 2: 1:00, 4:10, 7:10, 9:20*

*Showings for Fridays and Saturdays only

Advanced Showing Thursday 23rd for : The Turning