Free class to discuss nuisance weeds

The spring rain has caused more weeds to germinate in Northern Nevada this year than in previous years. To help green-industry professionals, such as landscapers, address the problem, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents "Nuisance Weed Identification and Control" from noon to 1 p.m. June 13 at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension Office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series.

"We're trying to help educate on the common nuisance weeds in our area and why it's important to identify and control them before they go to seed," said Cooperative Extension Horticulture Specialist Wendy Hanson Mazet, who will be teaching the class. "It's good information for professionals and homeowners alike to be able to identify and know the options to control the nuisance weeds in our area."

Mazet will discuss identification techniques and control methods for a variety of common nuisance weeds, which are any plants growing in an undesired place but that are not required to be eradicated by law. The class also offers Pesticide Applicator Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green-industry professionals. For a complete list of upcoming classes through December, visit the series website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/.

Register online at the Nuisance Weed Identification Control website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/event/green-industry-continuing-education-series-nuisance-weed-identification-control/.

For information about classes or certification, contact Cooperative Extension Commercial Horticulture Program Coordinator Jenn Fisher at fisherj@unce.unr.edu or 775-336-0249.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class they intend to attend.