Free series to cover how to control nuisance weeds

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and its Certified Master Gardeners are offering free gardening classes in February and March.

"Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series" is for anyone who wants to garden — those with big yards, small yards, or just patio or balcony space.

The classes, offered in partnership with Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space, run 6-8 p.m. Tuesday through March 27 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road in Reno.

"Northern Nevada has an ever-changing, unpredictable climate," Cooperative Extension Horticulturalist and Master Gardener Coordinator Wendy Hanson Mazet said. "Learning to grow plants successfully here can be a challenge. Through this series, anyone interested in gardening and landscaping has the chance to learn from Master Gardeners and other successful Nevada gardeners who have decades of experience gardening here."

The classes are taught by Cooperative Extension horticulturists, experts and certified Master Gardener volunteers, as well as local business owners. Some classes offer International Society of Arboriculture continuing education credits. The next three classes are:

Feb. 20: Identifying and controlling nuisance weeds — Urban Integrated Pest Management and Pesticide Safety Education Coordinator Melody Hefner will explain the differences between noxious and nuisance weeds, ways to identify common noxious and nuisance weeds in the Truckee Meadows, and control methods for noxious and nuisance weeds.

Feb. 27: Gardening is a full contact sport — Certified Arborist, Commercial Pesticide Applicator and Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Dale Hildebrandt will cover basic safety measures and best practices to make gardening less painful.

March 6: Training and Pruning Fruit Trees — Certified Arborist and Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Michael Janik will discuss the basics of fruit tree pruning, pruning to maximize production and the art of espalier (training fruit trees to grow on trellises or against a flat surface). This class offers continuing education credits.

For information about "Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series," or for general horticultural inquiries, contact University of Nevada Cooperative Extension at 775-784-4848 or mastergardeners@unce.unr.edu, or visit the Cooperative Extension website, http://www.unce.unr.edu/.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.