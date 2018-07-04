Fulfilling fashion fantasies

After two Fallon sisters made their lifelong dream come true by opening their own boutique, they're planning to go beyond women's fashion.

Shelli Buchanan and Felicia Conklin, owners of 2 Sisters Fashion Boutique at 601 S. Maine St., sell new clothing at an affordable price for women and teens, targeting trending contemporary and sophisticated looks.

Currently, the most popular item in the boutique is anything with skulls, they said.

The sisters are also hoping to sell men and kids clothing next year, as well as getting involved in community and international fundraisers supporting fashion.

If business goes well, they're hoping to move into a bigger space.

"We get items in every couple of weeks," Buchanan said. "We try to bring more clothing, something everyone would like."

With nine months into business, 2 Sisters also were nominated runner-up for Best of Fallon's Best Clothing Store, and are looking forward to an official grand opening in September.

"The community is supporting us greatly and we want to get more involved," Conklin said. "It's so important to shop locally."

Both sisters in fact can't emphasize that statement enough. Just like every local business owner, the sisters face some challenges.

"It took us about a year to settle in," Buchanan said. "We don't pay ourselves right now and we both work at other jobs."

Buchanan and her husband have been operating Fallon ASAP-Delivery for seven years. Conklin has been working for The Depot for about six years.

Both sisters are two years apart and born and raised in Fallon.

"We had this dream since we were teens and we did it," Buchanan said.

The boutique is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.