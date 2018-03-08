Gardening in Nevada class to discuss choosing tomatoes

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and its Certified Master Gardeners is offering free gardening classes in March.

"Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series" is for anyone who wants to garden — those with big yards, small yards, or just patio or balcony space.

The classes, offered in partnership with Washoe County Regional Parks and Open Space, run 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday from March 13-27 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road in Reno.

"Northern Nevada has an ever-changing, unpredictable climate," Cooperative Extension Horticulturalist and Master Gardener Coordinator Wendy Hanson Mazet said. "Learning to grow plants successfully here can be a challenge. Through this series, anyone interested in gardening and landscaping has the chance to learn from Master Gardeners and other successful Nevada gardeners who have decades of experience gardening here."

The classes are taught by Cooperative Extension horticulturists, experts and certified Master Gardener volunteers, as well as local business owners. Some classes offer International Society of Arboriculture continuing education credits. The next three classes are:

March 13: Choosing the right tomato for you — Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Pamela Van Hoozer will explain how to custom pick tomatoes for your garden.

March 20: Gourmet gardening — Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Whitney Lauren will discuss growing herbs in your garden, landscape and in containers.

March 27: Successful vegetable gardening — Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Randy Robison will share how he produces abundant crops and tips on improving garden soil, crop rotation, companion planting and gardening in raised beds.

For information on series or for general horticultural inquiries, contact University of Nevada Cooperative Extension at 775-784-4848 or mastergardeners@unce.unr.edu, or visit http://www.unce.unr.edu.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.