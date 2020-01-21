Get your ticket for a fun evening on March 27

The second annual Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser will be held at the Fallon Convention Center on March 27.

The city of Fallon is the premier sponsor for this fun evening. Other sponsors include Manpower and Ott’s Farm Equipment.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Courtyard Café will be catering the event. Tickets are on sale now for $50 for individuals or $385 for a table of eight. Contact Angela Viera at 775-423-7565 or at angela.viera@wnc.edu with questions regarding tickets, sponsorship information and donation information.

Continuing Ed Program Looking for Instructors, Class Ideas

Do you have a talent or skill you want to share with the community? WNC’s Continuing Education program is looking for instructors and new innovative class ideas for the spring and summer schedules.

Email Angela Viera at angela.viera@wnc.edu if you are interested in teaching.

Bookstore Open Daily through Feb. 5

Follett Bookstore has set up a temporary bookstore on the Fallon campus to help accommodate students’ needs in preparation for the start of spring semester at WNC.

The bookstore will be open five days a week through Feb. 5 in Virgil Getto Hall Room 313. Hours of operation are:

• Mondays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information about the Fallon campus bookstore, phone 775-423-7556.

Late Registration Available to Those Acting Quickly

Spring semester began on Jan. 21; however, last-minute registrants will be able to enroll late if they act quickly. Student Services will be available to help students register for spring classes during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

View the spring class schedule at wnc.edu/class-schedule/. New students can get started at wnc.edu/starthere/ to apply for admission and begin registering for classes.

Foundation Has Money for You to Attend WNC

Fill out your 2020-21 scholarship application now. Applicants can receive up $2,500 next fall, or as much as $4,000 if they are pursuing a nursing degree.

Students planning to attend WNC for the first time in 2020 can start by applying for admission to WNC at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

The deadline to apply is April 1.

Each year, many students receive scholarships through the WNC Foundation to make attending WNC possible and more affordable.

Scholarships are available in areas including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

For details, phone 775-445-3240 or email foundation@wnc.edu.

ART RECEPTION

A reception for Linda Hammond and Sheree Jensen is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Western Nevada College Fallon art gallery.

They will display their wildlife photography in an event hosted by Marie Nygren.

REGISTER FOR FREE ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING, HIGH SCHOOL EQUIVALENCY PREPARATION THROUGH ACCEL

Make 2020 about improving your education and your employment skills.

Register to become part of WNC’s Adult College Career Education and Literacy program.

ACCEL helps individuals:

Prepare for the GED or Hi-SET exams

Prepare for college-level work

Build employability and career skills

Learn to speak, read and write English

Improve reading, math and English skills

High School Equivalency preparation, college and career readiness, and English Language Learning classes begin Jan. 27. Register in Bristlecone Building Room 340 or by phoning the ACCEL Office at 775-445-4451. Once you’ve registered, you will need to make an appointment to complete enrollment paperwork and take a placement test.

This free, grant-funded program strives to help adults gain critical skills and reach their goals. For information, go to wnc.edu/accel.

RADIO SHOW SPOTLIGHTS COLLEGE’S WORKFORCE PARTNERS

Several of Western Nevada College’s workforce partners are spotlighted on the January episode of The Western Connection on KNVC (95.1 FM).

Representatives of Tesla, Briggs Electric and Nevada Copper are on the show, along with WNC Vice President of Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness Dr. Kyle Dalpe.

Appearing on the show are workforce partners Chris Reilly, Tesla’s head of Education and Workforce Development; Briggs Electric General Manager Greg Dye; and Nevada Copper VP of External and Government Relations Tim Dyhr. They are interviewed by co-hosts WNC President Dr. Vincent Solis and Nevada System of Higher Education Vice Chancellor Nate Mackinnon.

Access the January program at wnc.edu/radio-show.

To comment or make suggestions about The Western Connection, email westernconnection@wnc.edu.

DENTON’S UPCOMING TALKS TO COVER LIFE’S ORIGIN, ODONATA ODYSSEY

Learn about the theories of how life formed on Earth and the possibility of life on other planets during aquatic ecologist Marianne Denton’s presentation “Astrobiology: We’re Still Figuring Out How Life Started on Earth” on Jan. 25 at Jack. C. Davis Observatory at WNC.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free 6:30 p.m. presentation.

Denton is an aquatic ecologist, environmental scientist and a student of astrobiology, which is the study of geological and chemical conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth and may lead to the formation of the building blocks of life in other worlds.

She will discuss the essentials for and definition of life, competing hypotheses for how life formed on Earth, and how scientists use those to consider life elsewhere. In addition, current missions to explore astrobiology in the solar system and beyond will be highlighted.