Get your working dog stamps now

I know this may sound corny, but I love to write letters and use beautiful stamps to mail them. It was thrilling when I went to the post office and found the latest offerings. If you love dogs, the current Military Working Dogs stamps are for you. They are absolutely beautiful!

Four different dog breeds that are commonly used in the military are featured, German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherds. The stamps commemorate dogs for their service to our country. This is one reason that dogs are known as man’s best friend.

Military dogs have been used for centuries dating back to the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans. In the United States dogs did not become officially recognized until March 13, 1942.

Dogs for Defense was established to recruit the public’s dogs for the U.S. military’s War Dog Program known as the K-9.

Dogs’ heightened senses make them a natural at bomb detection, tracking and sentry duty. They are also trained to protect their handlers and be ready to attack. Many dogs have achieved hero status and, Chips, a German Shepherd mix, is famous for his service in WWII. He is credited with saving many lives and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star for his heroism.

Over the years dogs’ roles have changed, and many of our canine friends now serve as companions to our veterans suffering from PTSD. Anyway you put it, dogs deserve a stamp of approval, and they’ve got mine.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have two absolutely adorable Catahoula mix puppies who are so cute they will make you smile! Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Actor/actress; are you a budding actor/actress? We need someone to play a part in our upcoming Murder Mystery. Please call 775-423-7500 for details.

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. You can drop off items at our storage unit located at 1105 Taylor Place (Spring Valley Rentals), unit S74. Someone will be there from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31.

SHOUT OUT TO

It is with extreme gratitude and sadness that we say goodbye to Tom Graham, Geri Doyle and Beau. For the past six years Tom, Geri and Beau have been faithful volunteers who have spent endless hours walking with dogs and fund-raising. Our four-legged guests will truly miss their daily walks, kisses and love from Tom, Geri and Beau. Our two-legged folks will miss your wonderful attitude, kindness and dedication. We wish you the very best at your new home. A Four Paw Salute to You!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at the Cantaloupe Festival, Sept. 23-24.

CAPS will be at Walmart on Sept. 7 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

August Pet Holiday: National Check the Chip Day.

We will be holding rehearsals for our Murder Mystery at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.