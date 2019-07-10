Goodbye to Rocky the fetching king

The Fallon dog park is an excellent place to meet dog people, and I have had the good fortune to meet Wayne and BeBe who are the pet parents of Inca, Lily and Rocky. Rocky was the greatest ball fetcher ever! He loved to tease, too, because he would put the ball down beside you and then quickly grab it back. He was an expert at keep away.

To everyone’s dismay, Rocky has succumbed to lymphoma. It was so unexpected and the disease spread like wildfire. In the period of less than a month, Rocky, who was only 7 years old, went from healthy to deathly ill.

Lymphoma is a common cancer in people and dogs. Canine lymphoma is similar to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in people. Lymphoma is a term used by doctors to describe a group of cancers that stem from the lymphocytes.

Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that helps the immune system fight off infection.

They are concentrated in organs that play a part in the immune system, like the lymph nodes, spleen and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect any organ in the body but is typically found in immune system organs.

There are 30 different types of known canine lymphomas. The most common is multicentric lymphoma. This type affects the lymph nodes and is characterized by their rapid enlargement. This is what happened to Rocky; his lymph nodes grew so much that he couldn’t breathe.

Scientists are working on a cure for cancer, but until they do it is wise to be vigilant about checking lumps that your dog may develop and seek medical attention immediately. We miss Rocky, but I’m sure he’s the fetch king in heaven.

