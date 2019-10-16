Greater Nevada Credit Union opens Fernley branch

Greater Nevada Credit Union hosted a community event celebrating the grand opening of its new Fernley branch on Oct. 1.

Fernley Mayor Roy Edgington Jr. and members of the Fernley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Veterans Coalition Color Guard and Fernley Vaquero Marching Band joined company officials for the event, which marked the opening of GNCU’s 14th branch in Nevada.

According to a GNCU news release, construction of the 10,000-square-foot building at 1510 E. Newlands Road started in August 2018.

Among other features, the new branch includes cdeo lending capabilities and a drive-up Interactive Teller Machine.

The building also features an additional space available for rent by local retailers.

During the Oct. 1 event, the Nevada Veterans Coalition Color Guard raised the colors. Further, GNCU celebrated a $1,000 donation to the coalition to support Wreaths Across America.

Go togncu.org/Contact/Locations/Branches/Fernley to learn more.

GNCU is currently building two more branches in Northern Nevada — one in Sparks on Vista Boulevard near Interstate 80 and a second in Elko.