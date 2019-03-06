Greenwave baseball team fundraising for ‘walk of fame’

The Wave baseball team is fundraising for a "walk of fame" where sponsors can have their family/company etched into Greenwave baseball history. For $500 a custom boulder through Boulder Designs of Reno — a Fallon-based company — will be cemented at the Fallon baseball field at Churchill County High School.

The $500 sponsorship fee will be good for three years with a $100 renewal fee after three years.

For questions, call Lester deBraga at 775-427-0938; coach Dave Munozat 775-442-0218; or Boulder Design at 775-842-2149. Send checks and sponsor design to PO Bo 2062, Fallon, NV, 89407. Checks should be payable to Line Drive Baseball.