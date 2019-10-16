Greenwave Hall of Famers

Several members of the state championship 1999 volleyball team, which dominated the 4A, attended pre-game festivities. From left are coach Caryn Marshall, Tiana Acorda, Amanda Camacho, Shayna Jensen and Tristin Adams. Steve Ranson / LVN
Introduced before Friday’s game are 2019 Greenwave Hall of Fame inductees, from left, softball coach Phil Pinder, whose teams won two state titles in the state 3A within the last decade; softball coach Steve Richards, whose teams won AA state titles in 1987 and 1988; and contributor Alan Tuck, son of Curtis and Marjorie Tuck who founded the Lahontan Valley News in 1975.The LVN was noted for its athletic and school reporting. Steve Ranson / LVN
Contributor Jack Olson, left, and his daughter attend a reception for the Greenwave Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Olson was a long-time referee and umpire, taught school in Churchill County and was the Greenwave boys golf coach in the 1970s. Steve Ranson / LVN
Brooke Hill, left, who earned eight varsity letters in three sports, and Jeff Goings, who led Fallon to three football titles in themed-1970s, also was voted the state’s best AA lineman. Steve Ranson / LVN