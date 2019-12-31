Happy New Year from WNC

Western Nevada College’s Fallon campus will be closed for New Year’s Day, but will be open for regular business hours starting Thursday, Jan. 2.

During the holiday, enrollment for spring semester continues online at wnc.edu.

Something for Everyone This Spring at WNC Fallon

Western Nevada College is offering individuals opportunities for self-improvement, degree pathways and key certifications for employment and job upgrades during spring semester on the Fallon campus.

Fix It Yourself

Repair your own car by taking Automotive Mechanics courses, or work toward an Associate of Science degree in Automotive Mechanics and earn critical Automotive Service Excellence certifications to enhance and improve employment opportunities.

Make It Yourself

Make your own tools or tables and coat racks in Machine Tool and Welding courses: Work toward an Associate of Science degree in Machine Tool Technology and become a coveted skilled.

Many certifications are available by meeting the standards of the American Welding Society codes, as well as instruction on code certification required by the American Petroleum Institute and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Make Your Technology Skills Work for You

Computer whizzes might like giving IT Essentials a shot. This class provides a start to an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Information Technology and begins preparing students to work in a variety of information technology and networks that drive society and the economy.

Follow Your Heart into Health Care

Or maybe your heart and passion are into saving lives or caring for people. Emergency Medical Services classes are designed to prepare individuals with the knowledge and skills to assess and care for patients in an emergency or in an out-of-hospital setting.

For individuals who want to provide patient care in long-term and acute care facilities, they can enroll in WNC’s Certified Nurse course. The class readies students to take a Nevada licensing exam for certification as a nursing assistant.

WNC offers a variety of online classes that give students flexibility in their day-to-day lives.

For information about spring semester class offerings, go to wnc.edu/class-schedule/ or phone 775-423-7565.

Spring Semester Starts Jan. 21 So Enroll Now

Winter break will be over before you know it so enroll now for spring semester classes at WNC.

There are many advantages to registering now for spring semester: Get the classes you want when you want them, avoid the stress of last-minute registration and utilize Student Services to prepare a schedule that fits your educational goals.

Advisers and counselors will be available on campus over the break to help students choose their classes.

Spring semester starts Tuesday, Jan. 21.

View classes for spring at wnc.edu/class-schedule/. If you are new to WNC, apply for admission and take care of other pre-registration requirements at wnc.edu/starthere/.

Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser Tickets on Sale

Tickets are on sale for the Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser on March 27. The cost is $50 for individuals or $385 for a table of 8.

Contact Angela Viera at 775-423-7565, if you would like to purchase tickets, be a sponsor for the event or donate for the auction and raffle.