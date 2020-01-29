Havana Browns are elegant owners

Sitting in the warmth of the sun on my back steps, I was surprised by a cold nose on my hand. My attention was immediately focused on a beautiful, sleek, chocolate brown cat. He meowed, stretched, and playfully reached his paw up to bat my hand.

I wanted to hold him and that was not a problem because he made himself very comfortable on my lap. He had a collar, but no name tag, so I called him Green Eyes. At the time I didn’t know it, but I was being graced by the royalty of cats, a Havana Brown. He’d visit but never stay.

Havana Browns are hybrids that were introduced by British breeders in the 1950s. They are Chocolate Point Siamese crossed with black domestic shorthairs and Russian Blues to create a striking chocolate-brown cat with emerald eyes. Their sleek coat resembles the wrapping of a fine Cuban cigar so the obvious name was Havana Brown.

Havana Browns are curious, human oriented, and playful. Their attitude resembles a dog’s, because they want to be with you and will get involved in everything you do. If you don’t like being dogged by your cat, they aren’t the breed for you. They love being in a family with children and folks who adore and play with them.

Even though they are part Siamese, they aren’t very vocal. They usually converse in a soft voice. Havana Browns are masters of using their paws to investigate the world and get attention when they want it. They have it down pat!

One day after Green Eyes visited, I vowed to follow him to see where he lived. I didn’t get too far before I saw Green Eyes in the arms of a tall gentleman. He told me that he had never been “owned” by a cat, until he had a Havana Brown. The truth is cats have staff and dogs have owners. Havana Browns have the edge on ownership.

IN NEED OF

Volunteers for the CAPS booth at Walmart days once a month. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Dog walkers: we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Bleach to clean guests’ kennels.

Sturdy Kong-type dog toys for our guests.

SHOUT OUT TO

To all of our faithful volunteers who walk dogs despite the cold weather. All tails are wagging for you!

To all of the folks who have made donations to CAPS using Facebook. You are purrfect!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Feb. 8, with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Get something for your Valentine.

DON’T FORGET

January Pet Holiday: Puppy Super Bowl 2020.

You can get your animals spay/neutered for free. This is a limited-time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.