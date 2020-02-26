Hemp Pesticide Safety Education Workshop offered statewide March 12

RENO — University of Nevada, Reno Extension, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, is offering a workshop March 12 to train people throughout the state how to properly use pesticides when growing hemp.

The workshop is meant for individuals who plan to grow hemp commercially. It will provide Continuing Education Units for certified applicators and will help those who wish to become certified applicators by testing.

“Hemp has many different uses and different plant management requirements, depending on how the growers plan for it to be used,” Extension Urban Integrated Pest Management and Pesticide Safety Program Coordinator Melody Hefner said. “This class will cover laws and regulations surrounding the hemp industry, best management practices for growing outdoors, updates to the permit process, the biology of hemp, and what insect pests to watch out for.”

The training will be held at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno. It will also be available via interactive video at Extension offices in Battle Mountain, Caliente, Carson City, Elko, Ely, Eureka, Gardnerville, Hawthorne, Las Vegas, Logandale, Lovelock, Pahrump, Tonopah, Winnemucca and Yerington. The training runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $30 and includes refreshments and materials at all locations. (Lunch is not provided.)

Extension, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, has offered pesticide application workshops for over 20 years, training thousands of Nevadans in safe pesticide use.

Limited seating is available for the workshop. Preregister by March 6 online at https://tinyurl.com/hemppesticidesafetyworkshop or by contacting Hefner at 775-336-0247 or hefnerm@unce.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

The exam will be offered March 13 at Nevada Department of Agriculture offices in Sparks and Las Vegas. The exam costs $50, cash or check only, with checks payable to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Exams are also given weekly at the Nevada Department of Agriculture offices in Sparks and Las Vegas by appointment only.

Hard copies of the study manual for the general exam are available for $15 at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and at most other Extension offices throughout the state or online for free at http://www.nevadapesticideeducation.com.