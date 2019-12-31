Here’s to a great new you in the New Year!

Watson here and I’m ready to launch into the New Year. Christmas was fantastic with all the goodies and excitement, but now it’s time to get with the program and get in shape. Unfortunately, we only have six months until it will be bathing suit weather, and I want to look buff. Actually, I swim in the buff but I want to be buffer if you get my drift.

Almost everybody makes New Year resolutions, but they pass by the wayside as time goes on. I want you to know I’m the resolution keeper in my house. I keep my mom and dad on a strict sleeping and walking schedule. It’s early to rise to feed me and early to walk at Laura Mills Park to check the pmail. Then we go to the dog park for more walking and play.

Walking is one of the best and easiest exercises anyone can do. Dogs need exercise to keep healthy, and experts recommend 30 minutes a day of walking, chasing the ball or playing with other dogs. You need a dog to walk and if you don’t have one, CAPS has some great walking partners.

Let your dog take you for a walk because regular exercise not only keeps your dog healthy but you too. Along with the health benefits walking can minimize annoying behaviors such as barking, jumping and chewing. My mom and dad don’t have too many annoying behaviors, but I’m sure it’s because we walk a lot.

So what are you waiting for? I’ll see you in the park. Happy New Year!

— XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Bleach to clean guests’ kennels.

Aluminum cans: we are still taking them. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we’ll come get them.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. This is a limited time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance.

SHOUT OUT TO

To all the folks who sign up for Amazon Smiles because we made $136 from your purchases this quarter. All tails are wagging for you!

To Walmart for allowing CAPS to meet and greet the public at their store. Paws applause to you!

To everyone who donated money to CAPS over Christmas. A big bark of thanks to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Jan. 18 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Don’t forget to get a CAPS 2020 calendar.

DON’T FORGET

January Pet Holiday: Walk your pet month. Make a resolution to walk every day with your BFF.

Please sign up for Amazon Smiles so we can get monetary support from your purchases. You can also donate directly on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels and we thank you for your support!

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CAPS 2020 calendars are now available call: 775-423-7500.

