Hickok, Trotter win key county offices
November 12, 2018
Churchill County election results
Sheriff, four-year term
Ray East 4138
Richard Hickox 5007 *
Justice of the Peace, six-year term
Mike Richards 3307
Ben Trotter 5946*
Churchill County School Board, four-year term
Fred Buckmaster 4859 *
Amber Getto 5111 *
Clay Hendrix 3310
Matt Hyde 4239 *
Patty Julian 2682
Tedd McDonald 3966
Carmen Schank 4585 *
Deby Smotherman 2915
Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Abatement Board, four year term.
Thomas Hutchings 4504 *
Christy Lattin 6040 *
Gary Smith 3405
Michael Spencer 3874 *
Larry Tucker 3518
Candidates for county offices have automatically been elected / re-elected with one vote. All candidates except for the Clerk Treasurer’s office ran unopposed.
Question 1
expands the rights of crime victims;
YES 5473
NO 3995
Question 2
exempts feminine hygiene products from sales tax;
YES 4182
NO 5252
Question 3
places regulations on the energy market;
YES 1636
NO 7894
Question 4
provides for a sales tax exemption for medical equipment;
YES 5452
NO 3936
Question 5
allows for automatic voter registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles;
YES 3818
NO 5656
Question 6
requires 50 percent of energy to come from renewable resources by 2030.
YES 3676
NO 5792
Churchill County
U.S. Senate
Dem Rosen, Jacky 1999
GOP Heller, Dean 7042
IAP Bakari, Kamau 92
Lib Hagan, Tim 116
NPD None of these candidates 218
NPP Michaels, Barry 145
House of Representatives, CD-2
Dem Clint Koble 1983
Rep Mark Amodei (Incumbent) 7506
Assembly District 38
Rep Robin Titus (incumbent) 8647
State Senate 17
Dem Curtis Cannon 2115
Rep James Settelmeyer 7338
Governor
Dem Steve Sisolak 1869
Rep Adam Laxalt 7033
IAP Russell Best 129
Lib Jared Lord 104
Ind Ryan Bundy 278
None of the above 194
Nevada lieutenant gubernatorial election
Dem Kate Marshall 2338
Rep Michael Roberson 6385
IAP Janine Hansen 447
Ind Ed Uehling 156
None of the above 244
Nevada Attorney General election
Dem Aaron Ford 1805
Rep Wesley Duncan 6961
IAP Joel Hansen 539
None of the above 262
Nevada Secretary of State election
Dem Nelson Araujo 2117
Rep Barbara Cegavske (I) 7193
None of the above 259
Nevada State Treasurer election
Rep Bob Beers 6980
Dem Zach Conine 1959
Ind Bill Hoge 308
None of the above 310
Nevada State Controller election
Dem Catherine Byrne 2173
Rep Ron Knecht (I) 7086
None of the above 306
Candidates for county offices have automatically been elected / re-elected with one vote. All candidates except for the Clerk Treasurer’s office ran unopposed.
A 20-year veteran of the Churchill County Sheriff's Office defeated Ray East to become the county's top law enforcement officer beginning in January.
Richard Hickox, who decided to run for the office after Sheriff Ben Trotter filed for Justice of the Peace, won the race 5,007 votes to 4,138. He has been a captain for more than three years, graduated from the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy with honors and began working in the detention section of CCSO in 1999. He has worked both the streets in patrol and in investigations dealing with homicide, sex assault and burglary cases. By working in a small agency, Hickox said deputies wear multiple hats at any given time.
East, who works for the Nevada Department of Corrections and holds numerous POST certificates, also ran for sheriff in 2010. Vote totals were related Tuesday night at the Churchill County's Commission Chambers. He has lived in Fallon for the past 17 years and has been in law enforcement for 26 years.
Hickox said at the commission chambers his key to the race was direct.
"Honesty. I let people know what I did for the community and what it has done for me," he said.
Hickox said he is humbled by the support he received. He said running for a public office is a learning experience.
"I am humbled by the support from the community," he said.
Hickox said he's come to grips of what needs to be done on the first day, which begins in early January. The biggest issue looking for Hickox is submitting the department's budget within a week after he takes the oath of office.
"I'll have to do some work ahead of time," he said. "My plan is to be moving forward."
Stuart Richardson, chairman of the Churchill County Republican Central Committee, said East was an excellent candidate, and Hickox had "a lot of experience."
"He really knows the department well," Richardson said. "Ray East knocked on a lot of doors. I am happy to see we had two good candidates."
Since the race for the four-year office is nonpartisan, Richardson said the CCRCC does not endorse candidates or issues.
A retired sheriff's captain and the current Churchill County sheriff went head-to-head in this year's New River Township's Justice of the Peace race.
In results that caught many people by surprise at the Churchill County's Commission Chambers where vote totals were being released Tuesday night, Sheriff Ben Trotter, who decided not to seek re-election to a third term, defeated incumbent Mike Richards, 5,946 to 3,307.
Richards was first elected in 2006 and successfully ran for a second term in 2012. The nonpartisan position is a for a term of six years compared to most county and statewide offices that have four-year terms.
Trotter, who attended the election results at the commission chambers, said he wasn't surprised about the final vote tally.
"It's where I was thinking it would be just from going to the houses I knocked," he said after the vote results had been released.
Trotter had knocked on most residents' doors in 2010 and 2014 and now 2018.
"I'm just so grateful the community knows what we (CCSO) accomplished during the last eight years," he said.
"We noticed how much Ben was campaigning and how many homes' doors he was knocking on," Richardson said.
Nyla Howell, chair of the Churchill County Democrats, also said the organization stays out of the nonpartisan races and doesn't endorse candidates or promote issues.
According to Richardson, he felt Trotter was making more of an impression with the general population, which would explain the 2,639 vote differential.
During his tenure, Richards presided over more than 70,000 cases. He is a graduate of the National Judicial College in Reno and has taken 440 hours of continuing judicial education courses. Richards said at Candidates Night in October he makes a point to be fair and impartial as a judge and also refers himself as ethical and thorough in his role and having integrity and honor.
When Trotter takes office in January, he said the first thing he wants to do is fix the schedule to make it work better for the community and also use the video arraignment system, which, he says, will increase the safety of deputies and the community. Trotter said he will also be planning his schedule to take judicial classes.
Trotter thanked his family for their sacrifices they made in this campaign.
Newcomers Amber Getto and Fred Buckmaster pulled in the most votes for the Churchill County School Board. Eight candidates were vying for four positions in the nonpartisan race.
Getto received 5,111 votes, and Buckmaster had 4,859. Incumbents Carmen Schank and Matt Hyde finished third and fourth. Schank pulled in 4,585 votes, and Hyde received 4,239.
Clay Hendrix, the current school-board president, finished sixth with 3,310 votes. Others in the race were Tedd McDonald (3,966), Deby Smotherman (2,915) and Patty Julian (2,682).
Christy Lattin led the pack for the nonpartisan Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Abatement Board. Lattin won her third term with 6,040 votes. Michael Spencer finished second with 3,874 votes, and Thomas Hutchings with 4,504 votes.
