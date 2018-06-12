Hickox, East head to general election for sheriff

Richard Hickox, a captain with the Churchill County Sheriff's Office, led a field of five candidates in receiving 1,930 votes.

Ray East finished second with 1,010 votes. Both Hickox and East advance to the general election.

Jared Jones had 726 votes, John Moser garnered 581 votes, and Walter "Butch" Christie 281.

Hickox has been a captain for more than three years. He graduated from the Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy with honors and began working in the detention section of CCSO in 1999. Hickox said during his career, he has been on patrol and in investigations for three years.

If elected in the general election, he proposes additional meetings within the department to strengthen communication and to continue projects.

East, who works for the Nevada Department of Corrections, holds a Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and holds POST certificates from basic to executive. He recently completed the Certified Managers Program offered by the State of Nevada Executive Development.