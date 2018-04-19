High Desert Grange annual junior show features more than 100 entrants

The Oasis Toastmasters is hosting Fallon's annual High Desert Grange High Rollers Junior Livestock Jackpot Show this weekend.

Tomorrow, entrants from Fallon, and as far as from Moapa Valley and Bishop, Calif., will show and exhibit their market animals and showmanship.

There are 110 youth showing 20 steers, 31 swine, 53 lambs, 22 goats and 14 turkeys.

Champion and Reserve Champion will be chosen for each species from a championship class consisting of the top two animals from each weight class. Awards include ribbons and belt buckles along with a cash award to be given to the top contender in each class.

The goal of the High Rollers Junior Livestock Jackpot Show is to provide an opportunity for Grange, the National FFA, 4-H, and independent youth to gain experience in exhibiting their livestock project animals.

The Grange is a national organization providing opportunities for individuals and families to develop to their highest potential in order to build stronger communities and states, as well as a stronger nation.

Recommended Stories For You

It commits to the development of the potential in families, youth and adults of all ages through dynamic programs and experiences that educate, engage and enrich lives.

Youth in the High Desert Grange have been recognized for achievement at the Reno Junior Livestock Show and for leadership abilities at a prestigious summer leadership camp in Washington D.C.

This show is open to all youth living not only in Churchill County but also in every Nevada county and every state.

The High Desert Grange High Rollers Junior Livestock Jackpot Show will be held at the Churchill County Fairgrounds & Regional Park, 325 Sheckler Road, gates opening at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 21.