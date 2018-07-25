High Desert Grange completes yearly community service project

Thirty-two members of Fallon's High Desert Grange came together over the weekend of July 14 to complete their yearly community service project by beautifying Rye Patch Reservoir.

Litter and unkempt campsites are issues for state parks rangers, but ranger responsibilities do not include cleaning campgrounds.

Volunteers from the High Desert Grange worked for three days cleaning the campground and removing dead wood and weeds. In between the cleanup efforts, they went swimming, learned how to fish and camp cook and walked nature trails.

The High Desert Grange would like to thank Rye Patch State Park, Rye Patch rangers and Eric Johnson for letting them provide this service.

The High Desert Grange is a member of the National Grange organization. The Grange provides opportunities for individuals and families to develop to their highest potential in order to build stronger communities and states, as well as a stronger nation. The Grange accomplishes this mission through fellowship, service and legislation. Involvement in many community projects throughout the year is part of their commitment to service.

The Grange provides their members with the opportunity to discover and solve community needs, give assistance to individuals in crisis, and provide a great place for community networking.

Most recently the High Desert Grange sponsored the High Rollers Junior Livestock Jackpot Show on April 21 at the fairgrounds.

The High Desert Grange sponsors a variety of family-oriented activities including classes in Lego robotics, cooking, sewing, raising and showing large and small animals, and public speaking. Additionally, they sponsor trips to points of interest in the northern Nevada area such as the Nevada State Museum. Hiking and picnics in Churchill County and beyond are ongoing activities as are learning about the resources, flora and fauna within our area.

For information on the High Desert Grange, visit http://www.grange.org/highdesertnv22/ or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/highdesertgrange22/.