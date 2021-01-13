High Desert Grange seeks help from goat and sheep producers

The High Desert Grange is arranging to recycle Christmas wreaths from the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery and is seeking help from goat and sheep producers.

Suzann Gilliland Peterson photo

Fallon’s High Desert Grange is looking to assist the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley in the disposal of their wreaths.

Because of COVID-19, access to the cemetery this year is not permitted, but people who are interested in picking up wreath as treats for their goats and sheep should contact the High Desert Grange at 775-427-8210 or at highdesertgrange22@gmail.com.

The Grange will give instructions on date, time, and where to park trucks and trailers to be loaded. This will allow the cemetery to save money on disposal, lessen the landfill burden, and naturally recycle.

No wreaths will be removed until the designated time. When removal is scheduled, the Grange will contact everyone who is interested.