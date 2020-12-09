High Desert Grange’s convoy rolls on Friday

The High Desert Grange, Toys for Tots and V Titans are working together to bring more joy to the community.<

Steve Ranson/LVN

High Desert Grange, Toys for Tots and V Titans have joined forces this year to bring happiness and joy for the upcoming Christmas season.

Gloria Montero with the High Desert Grange saw an opportunity for the organizations to work together to create a safe way for the community to celebrate the holidays. Spurred by the two parades held in Fallon this year — Fourth of July and Labor Day — Montero visited city hall and talked to officials.

Montero said a decision was made to stage a convoy of lights, however, as a fundraiser to gather toys for the less fortunate children in Churchill County. She said information is available on the Christmas Convoy of Lights Facebook page or people may contact her at highdesertgrange22@gmail.com or 775-427-8210.

Montero said staging is from 4-5:15 p.m. Friday at the Tammy Lee Arena (Green Arena) at the fairgrounds, and the convoy leaves at 5:30 p.m. for downtown Fallon. Montero said a “rumor” has been circulating that Santa, an elf and possible the Grinch may be riding in the convoy. She said the convoy will stop behind the V Titans store.

Additionally, Montero said she thought it would brighten up the community to have a store front display contest. She said businesses may submit an application to decorate their store fronts, and people will vote online for their favorite displays.

“This contest also takes a donation of a toy or cash for a Toy to enter. We have three placements and prizes,” she added.

Montero said the Grange has a family tree contest as the third endeavor. She said people can take a photograph of their tree and email it to High Desert Grange, highdesertgrange22@gmail.com.

“We’ll post the pictures so the public can vote on them,” she said.

In order for us to plan a safe event for our participants, volunteers, and community and spectators, she said it’s important to follow the Covid-19 precautions to keep participants and volunteers safe as well as community members.

The local U.S. Marine Corps Reserves have been gathering toys for distribution and for Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock and parts of Silver Springs. The Toys for Tots truck is parking in front of Walmart on Friday nights, Saturday and Sunday.

Toys for Tots boxes have been placed in key locations around the area.

WISHING TREE

In addition to the activities planned with the Grange, Toys for Tots and V Titans, several other agencies need help.

The CC Communication Independent Telecommunications Pioneer Association and the Churchill County Social Services requests the community’s support.

Dawn Ballard, Wishing Tree coordinator, said Monday 14 names remain on the Wishing Tree, which is located at CC Communications, 1750 W Williams Ave.

If you would like to donate a monetary amount to Wishing Tree, Ballard said people may write checks out to ITPA and send to the address below.

Dawn Ballard

CC Communications ITPA

PO Box 1390

Fallon, Nevada 89407

775-217-8773

Dawn.ballard@cccomm.co.

CHRISTIAN LIFE CENTER

Christian Life Center will be giving away good used toys, books, kids clothes and Christmas decorations that have been donated.

Items are free and available to anyone who needs good, used items.

The items will be housed at the multipurpose building behind the CLC at 1435 Kaiser St.

Call Kay at 775-722-3110 to schedule a time to pick out the gifts. The CLC is making appointments to reduce the number of people at the church. People will be required to wear face covering.

The CLC is taking donations through Dec. 18. Drop them off at the CLC or contact Carol at 427-2367 to arrange for pickup.