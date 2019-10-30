High-octane blues comes to Fallon

The Selwyn Birchwood Band delivers high-octane blues — at once deeply rooted, funky and up-to-the-minute.

Birchwood makes his Fallon debut on Nov. 16 at the Oats Park Art Center. In addition to the center beginning a 8 p.m., a free conversation with the artist is at 3 p.m.

The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning one hour later.

Tickets are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff’s Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call the Churchill Arts Center at 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

With his fiery guitar, lap steel playing, and trailblazing, instantly memorable songs and gritty vocals, Birchwood, a tough, next generation bluesman with a touch of Chicago style, Southern soul and boogie is one of the most extraordinary young stars in the blues. His debut album, “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” featuring saxophonist Regi Oliver, bassist Huff Wright and drummer Courtney “Big Love” Girlie, received the Living Blues Critics’ Best Blues Debut Album.

Since the 2014 release of “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” Birchwood’s meteoric rise from playing small Florida clubs to headlining international festival stages is nothing short of phenomenal, as he continues to set the contemporary blues world on fire. The album received the Blues Music Award and Living Blues Critics’ Award for Best Debut Album Of 2014, and he won the 2015 Blues Blast Rising Star Award.

Selwyn and his band have crisscrossed the U.S. and Europe repeatedly, delivering unforgettable live performances. With his new album, “Pick Your Poison,” Birchwood, along with his band, takes a major step forward, crafting visionary blues for a new generation of forward-looking fans.

The Selwyn Birchwood Band has also received critical acclaim from several national publications.

“A powerhouse player and emotive performer…his band, his material and both his skilled guitaring and soulful vocals are the essence of fully-formed. Birchwood is a major player. Highly recommended.” — Rolling Stone

“Selwyn Birchwood is an indelibly modern and original next-generation bluesman; his tough vocals, guitar and lap steel touch on classic Chicago blues, Southern soul and boogie.” — Washington Post