High school seniors can attend WNC free of class fees

Students graduating from a Nevada high school in spring 2019 and planning to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2019 must apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship no later than Oct. 31. To apply or to learn more about the Nevada Promise Scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/.

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year.

Register for High School Equivalency Program on Oct. 1 or Oct. 3

The High School Equivalency program will be holding registration for the next session on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Scholarships may be available for students needing daycare to attend classes. HiSet testing is now offered monthly on the Fallon campus. Register for testing in the administration office in Virgil Getto Hall.

Community Invited to Trick or Treat on Campus on Oct. 31

The campus will host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Virgil Getto Hall. Families are invited to trick or treat in the decorated halls of the college. WNC students are encouraged to dress up for the day and participate in the costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for most original costume, best duo and best campus staff impersonation.

WNC Sponsors Young Frankenstein Showing on Oct. 19-21

WNC will be sponsoring Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at the Historic Downtown Theater on Oct. 19-21. Come support the theater and watch this classic movie starring Gene Wilder, Gene Hackman, Marty Feldman and Teri Garr.

Pottery Wheels Donated to College

WNC's art classes are grateful for the donation of three new Brent Model B Pottery Wheels.

"We have enjoyed many classes at WNC, Fallon — classes we have taken for credit or for audit, as well as Community Education courses," read a statement from anonymous donors. "Relocating after retirement we looked for a location that had a community college that would provide us continuing opportunities to learn and grow. We were very happy to select Fallon and turned to WNC for the classes it offered. We have especially enjoyed art classes at the college and are aware of the need for new pottery wheels. With this donation we would like to ensure that others in the Fallon area have access to quality equipment to match the quality of instruction."

Marie Nygren to Oversee Art Gallery

Visit the art gallery in Virgil Getto Hall and see the artwork of Marie Nygren. Nygren has been part of the Fallon community for many years and the campus is excited to have her as part of the WNC team working in the art gallery. Watch for new displays monthly. An opening for the current display will be Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Plan Now for Spring Semester

In mid-October, the Spring 2019 Schedule will be available on the college website. Individuals planning to attend WNC for the first time should apply now for admission and financial assistance. Counseling is available on campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Financial assistance officers will be on campus the second Tuesday of each month.

Variety of Community Education Classes Offered

Diverse Community Education classes will be offered through October. Registration is quick and easy for these enrichment classes.

For class information, costs and online registration, visit http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or phone 775-423-7565.

Classes include:

Résumé Writing: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

Seasonal Crafts: Sunflower Wreath: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3.

Sit at the Table and Keep Your Hand Up (TED Talk on women as leaders): 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4.

Introduction to Fly Fishing: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 6. Equipment will be provided by Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Job Interview Skills: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Insect Pests of the Home: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11. Two general pest control CEU credits will be available.

Intro to Pastel Painting: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-14.

Basic Microsoft Excel: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday Oct. 15 and 17.

Understanding Beer Using Your Senses: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

Grant Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20.

Self-Defense: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22.

Step into College English (Accuplacer Prep): 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 23-Nov. 13.

Meditation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 23-Nov. 13.

Creative Experiences in Art: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tues. Oct. 30-Nov. 13.

Stay up to date on all campus happenings by following WNC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @WNCFallon.