Highland couple exchange vows

Wedding bells were ringing Wednesday in the dining room at the Highland Village of Fallon, where two residents met, fell in love, and exchanged vows.

Kennie Hively, 73, met her now-husband Ernest Greenleaf, 84, after living at the Highland Village for about a year. Although originally from Calistoga, Calif., Hively, her children, and her then-husband moved to Fernley in 1984. She was married for 30 years until they divorced and moved to Fallon with her daughter, Kelly Campbell, in 2010.

As for Greenleaf, he also lived in Fallon for many years after moving from California. His then-wife passed away about five years ago, but altogether, the couple was married for 60 years.

Campbell said it was meant to be for her mother and Greenleaf.

"My mother was alone for 27 years," she said. "I think it's fantastic and I haven't seen my mom happy in years."