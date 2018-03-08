Highland Village of Fallon receives award for customer experience

Highland Manor of Fallon is a 102 bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, specializing in inpatient and outpatient Bounce Back Rehab. Highland Manor offers 24 hour RN staffing, specialty diets, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy. Highland Manor has a secured unit for Alzheimer’s and Dementia resident’s. Highland Manor of Fallon is part of the full service retirement community, Highland Village of Fallon, proudly serving the rehabilitation, assisted living, and independent senior living needs of Fallon.

Highland Manor of Fallon, a locally based provider of Post Acute Care, is proud to announce it is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2018 Customer Experience Award.

Qualifying for the award in the category Customer Experience Award Highland Village of Nevada displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

Lisa Chappelow, Administrator of Highland Village of Fallon, describes receiving the award as an honor stating the Highland Village team has worked hard to improve customer service.

Throughout its 13-year history of serving the community, Highland Manor of Fallon has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2017, a sampling of Highland Manor of Fallon customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews including open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Highland Manor of Fallon in specific categories.

Every month, Highland Manor of Fallon has gathered its real-time survey results in order to gain a better understanding of the resident's needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, Highland Manor of Fallon has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average.

Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident's experience.