Highway 50 lane closures planned east of Fallon for resurfacing work

Travel delays will be in place on Highway 50 east of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from May 30 through June 1, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place with travel delays of up to 30 minutes on Highway 50 in the Cold Springs area, approximately 55 miles east of Fallon.

Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather.

The project's goal is to provide a smoother drive and help protect and prolong pavement life.

NDOT offers the following safety tips while traveling through a work zone:

Always buckle up.

Pay attention. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road.

Always slow to posted work zone speed limits.

Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.