According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.

Wednesday

A Christmas Carol

A Churchill County H.S. production

Fallon Theatre

6 p.m.

Admission by donation: proceeds to benefit the Fallon Theatre

Thursday

Lahontan Valley Concert Choir

Christmas Concert

William N. Pennington Life Center

7-9 p.m.

Friday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

4-6 p.m.

Saturday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday

Churchill County Museum

Annual holiday open house

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fa La La La La Tintabulation

Handbell Ensemble

1-2 p.m.

Churchill County Museum

Comstock Cowboys

Christmas Concert

Barkley Theatre, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

775-423-3040

Dec. 18

The Polar Express

Fallon Theatre

6-8 p.m.

775-423-6210

Tickets $5 per seat

Dec. 20

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

4-6 p.m.

Dec. 21

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire

6 p.m.

Churchill County Fairgrounds

New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade

8 p.m.-midnight

Churchill County Museum

775-423-3677

If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.