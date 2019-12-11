Holiday Events
According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.
Wednesday
A Christmas Carol
A Churchill County H.S. production
Fallon Theatre
6 p.m.
Admission by donation: proceeds to benefit the Fallon Theatre
Thursday
Lahontan Valley Concert Choir
Christmas Concert
William N. Pennington Life Center
7-9 p.m.
Friday
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
4-6 p.m.
Saturday
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday
Churchill County Museum
Annual holiday open house
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fa La La La La Tintabulation
Handbell Ensemble
1-2 p.m.
Churchill County Museum
Comstock Cowboys
Christmas Concert
Barkley Theatre, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
775-423-3040
Dec. 18
The Polar Express
Fallon Theatre
6-8 p.m.
775-423-6210
Tickets $5 per seat
Dec. 20
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
4-6 p.m.
Dec. 21
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
10 a.m. -6 p.m.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire
6 p.m.
Churchill County Fairgrounds
New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade
8 p.m.-midnight
Churchill County Museum
775-423-3677
If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.