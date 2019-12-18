Holiday Events
According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.
Wednesday
The Polar Express
Fallon Theatre
6-8 p.m.
775-423-6210
Tickets $5 per seat
Friday
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
4-6 p.m.
Saturday
Christmas on the Farm
Lattin Farms
775-867-3750
10 a.m. -6 p.m.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire
6 p.m.
Churchill County Fairgrounds
New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade
8 p.m.-midnight
Churchill County Museum
775-423-3677
If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.