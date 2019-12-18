According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.

Wednesday

The Polar Express

Fallon Theatre

6-8 p.m.

775-423-6210

Tickets $5 per seat

Friday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

4-6 p.m.

Saturday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire

6 p.m.

Churchill County Fairgrounds

New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade

8 p.m.-midnight

Churchill County Museum

775-423-3677

If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.