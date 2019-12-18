Holiday Events | NevadaAppeal.com

Holiday Events

Lahontan Valley | December 18, 2019

Visitors to last weekend’s Christmas on the Farm look at inflatables of familiar Yuletide favorites at Lattin Farms.
Steve Ranson

According to the city of Fallon’s master calendar, the following holiday events will be held during the month.

Wednesday

The Polar Express

Fallon Theatre

6-8 p.m.

775-423-6210

Tickets $5 per seat

Friday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

4-6 p.m.

Saturday

Christmas on the Farm

Lattin Farms

775-867-3750

10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Bonfire

6 p.m.

Churchill County Fairgrounds

New Year’s Eve Black & White Masquerade

8 p.m.-midnight

Churchill County Museum

775-423-3677

If your organization or business has a holiday event for December, please send the information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.

