Holiday information

Schools are out until the second week of January, and all government offices — federal, state, county and city — will be closed Tuesday for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year's.

Western Nevada College begins the second semester on Jan. 22, and Naval Air Station Fallon will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Most businesses will be closed to celebrate the holidays including financial institutions, and many others may be closing early on Christmas Eve. Check with your financial institutions. The Lahontan Valley News will be closed on both Tuesdays.

American Legion Post 16, along with volunteers from Naval Air Station Fallon and the community, will prepare, package and deliver holiday dinners on Christmas Day as part of the Meals on Wheels program. Later in the morning, the American Legion is offering free Christmas dinners for the community.

Since the holiday falls on Tuesday, many area churches will be having Christmas-related programs on Sunday. Others will also have Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day services. Check with specific churches for their schedules.

The Churchill County Parks and Recreation and the city of Fallon co-sponsor the annual New Year's Eve bonfire and fireworks at the fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.

According to the county, individuals may drop off pallets, old wood and/or old Christmas trees at the fairgrounds parking lot beginning Friday. Admission is free. Cocoa and coffee will be available throughout the night.

This year's New Year's 5K fun run and walk begins with registration at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1. The race starts behind City Hall.

The Elks Club will provide lunch following the race for $6 a person. The lunch is open to the public, family and friends and begins at 10:45 a.m. Parks & Recreation will hand out awards and raffle prizes from the race will be distributed during the lunch. Registration may be mailed or completed in person at the Churchill County Parks and Recreation Office, 325 Sheckler Road. Contact Parks & Recreation at 775-423-7733 for information.

For the latest weather information, go to NOAA.gov. For road conditions, the website is http://www.nvroads.com.