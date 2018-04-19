Home & Garden Show proceeds to go toward local scholarships

Soroptimist International of Fallon is hosting its 18th annual Home & Garden Show with a few favorite local features returning, as well as raising money for scholarships.

Marcia Vinson, chairman of the Home & Garden Show, said the ice cream truck will make an appearance after a few years along with new vendors including Western Nevada College, non profit, and volunteer organizations.

Vinson said proceeds will go toward four scholarships; two for women of households reentering college, and two for female high school seniors.

"It's also our community service," she said. "Vendors also come with different products without running all over the place."

Every year, the show gives locals an opportunity to meet with local nurseries and farmers for gardening tips and home improvement ideas. Other vendors include fitness, health, beauty, jewelry, clothing, and face painting.

Soroptimist International is an organization for women donating their time and talents to doing what is best for women and girls in the community. Projects supported by proceeds from the Home and Garden Show have been the Pioneer Park on North Maine Street, the Fallon Senior Center, Frances Aguirre Memorial scholarship for graduating high school girl, and the Live Your Dream Award for a single mother finishing her education.

Recommended Stories For You

The show begins at 10 a.m. April 21 and 22 at the Fallon Convention Center 160 Campus Way. The cost is $1 per adult.