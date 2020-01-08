Home ownership small group discussion set

The Community Foundation of Western Nevada will hold community discussions on a path to affordable home ownership at the Fallon Convention Center on Jan. 23.

Are you interested in owning your own home here in Churchill County but find market prices unaffordable for you and your family? Churchill County, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, will hold small group conversations to talk with individuals, families, seniors and Navy personnel about home ownership through the community land trust model.

Conversations will be held at the following times: Seniors (55+): 2-3 p.m.; Navy: 5-6 p.m.; and general public: 7-8 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided at each session.

RSVP by Jan. 17 to secure your spot by contacting Michelle Duggan at mduggan@nevadafund.orgor by calling 775-333-5499 or contact Churchill County Social Services at 775-423-6695, ext. 1.

For information contact Shannon Ernst at 775-428-0211 or Michelle at 775-333-5499.