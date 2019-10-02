Homecoming royalty crowned

The king and queen took their royal bows during Friday’s homecoming when Curtis Nesbitt Reed and Janine Garcia were announced at halftime of the Greenwave varsity football game.

Nesbitt Reed is the son of Crystal and Cliff Reed. He would like to become a musician and a part-time drum major instructor. He has been involved with jazz band, Minor Details vocal ensemble, marching band and concert band.

Reed has a special shout out to all the people he has met through music, especially the band members who are good musicians and friends.

He said homecoming is a time where students come together and “get goofy.”

Garcia is the daughter of Elmo and Arturo Garcia. After high school, her plan is to become a music teacher. She is involved with choir, marching band, color guard and volunteering at the Churchill Animal Protection Society. Garcia has a special shout out of her parents, boyfriend and his family.

Garcia said homecoming is a time to get together with friends for one night and make memories she’ll remember 30 years later.

The other four seniors vying for king and queen were:

Tully Barton, whose guardians are Dana and Brad Barton, would like to take a gap year from her studies and travel. Her eventual plan is to attend a university in Australia, her home country.

Barton is involved with cheerleader and as manager of the varsity boys basketball team. She is grateful for her family, good friends and mentors.

She said homecoming is a time for the community to come together to support the high school and the alumni.

Marie Lawson is the daughter of Tom and Karen Lawson. She would like to attend a university that has a major in agricultural education.

She serves as FFA president, raises and produces beef, belongs to the National Honor Society and hunts.

Lawson has a special shout out to her parents, sister Gracie, friends and FFA.

Homecoming to Lawson is a school celebration for the community to come together and honor both the school’s and community’s pride.

Neil Marran is the son of Carey Marran. His plan is to attend college to become a music teacher. He is involved with the varsity and jazz bands and the Reno Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has a shout out for his family always supporting home, and to Janine for one year of happiness.

Homecoming means a night of happiness with your peers and never forgetting the fun, said Marran.

Thomas Steele is the son of Jason and Naomi Steele. His post-secondary plan is to attend college. He currently plays football and basketball and belongs to Block F.

The senior said homecoming is a fun time to spend with friends.

Steele has a special shout tout to his family and friends.

Freshmen: Steve Moon is the son of Steve and Jane Moon. He is involved with football and will play baseball in the spring and wrestler during the winter season. He said homecoming means school spirit and sports.

Moon said he is grateful for his parents.

Kamorie Thorn is the daughter of Chris and Rianne Thorn. She is involved in soccer, basketball during the winter and softball in the spring.

Thorn also said she’s grateful for her parents because of their support.

She looks at homecoming as a time where the community comes together to show pride and support for the high school.

Sophomores: Emily Clyburn is the daughter of Kelly and Angela Clyburn. After high school, she would like to study to become a dentist. She is involved with volleyball and softball.

She has a special shout out to her family and friends.

Clyburn said homecoming is a time to make memories, dress up and have a good time.

Reese Kincaid is the son of Travis Kincaid and Tammie Shemenski. He would like to attend college and also play football.

He currently plays football and will play basketball in the winter. Kincaid has a special shout out to parents, sister, grandparent and to coach Brandon Sanders for his mentorship on and off the field. He also thanks all coaches for their tie in making him a better athlete.

Kincaid said homecoming is a week of having fun with his friends and to develop community pride.

Juniors: William Bear plans to join the Navy after graduation. His guardian is Sunshine Cox.

He has a special shout out to his grandmother, who raised him.

Bear said homecoming is an event the school put on to celebrate Greenwave pride.

Lacee Wallace is the daughter of Jaimie Alvarez and Milton Wallace. Her goal is to attend an out-of-state college. She is involved with volleyball.

Wallace said she is grateful for her step parents, her mother and father for pushing her to do her best.

According to Wallace, homecoming brings everyone together, and it’s the best week of the school year.