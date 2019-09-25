Homecoming week: ‘We Got the Beat’

Homecoming week at Churchill County High School kicked off Monday with special events and dress-up days.

This year’s theme is “We Got the Beat” and events began with the student council dyeing the downtown fountain at 11:05 a.m. Later in the day, a short parade from Millennium Park south on Maine Street featured many school organizations, the powder puff flag football teams and the Greenwave football teams.

The annual powder puff game, a gridiron battle between the junior and senior girls, was played after the parade.

A pep assembly is planned for either Wednesday or Thursday, and on Friday, the royalty is announced at halftime of the South Tahoe-Fallon football game that begins at 7 p.m.

Capping off the special week is a dance in the main CCHS building from 8-10 p.m.

Dress-up days include the following:

Monday: Thrift Store Mix and Match or Country or wear the color red

Tuesday: Surfers or bikes or wear the color blue

Wednesday: Workout attire or neon colors

Thursday: fraternity vs. sorority, favorite college or military shirt

Friday: Green and white day