Hometown comic, juggler returns to Fallon Cantaloupe festival

Hometown favorite comedian and juggler Sam Malcolm returns to the Fallon Cantaloupe Festival Aug. 23-25.

Originally from the Stillwater Paiute-Shoshone Reservation, Malcolm is taking time out of his nationwide summer tour to perform on his home turf. He has new material and old favorites planned for his internationally acclaimed show at the 34th annual Fallon Cantaloupe Festival. Malcolm has been busy since his appearance at the festival last year, earning the title of Funniest Comedy Act from the Michigan Busker Festival as well as recording his debut comedy album (release date TBD.)

Passion for community keeps Malcolm coming back to Fallon year after year, as he discussed in a recent podcast interview,

“The reason I like comedy is because I can think of all the times when I was a kid that laughing about something hard was the best way to deal with it… I got really lucky because I had interest in something, because I met somebody who was like ‘oh this is a cool thing, right?’ And I want to be that for the kids out there.”

When he isn’t performing, Malcolm spends his time working with various non-profits as well as spending time with his family.

This year’s festival will have a two-night concert series in the main arena. Rock with the Hollywood Roses, a spot-on Guns N Roses experience Aug. 23, with opening act Wily Savage starting at 6:30 p.m. The Festival is also bringing to the stage the Vegas McGraw and Faith Hill act, an authentic tribute to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The opening act has Steve and Raena Blais, and Makayla Taylor on Aug. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m. Pre-purchase weekend passes online for $12 to receive access to both nights of concerts.

In addition to Malcolm, there will be multiple shows on the small stage throughout each day, featuring, interactive drumming with the Drumchik Liz Broscoe, Golden West Winds Air Force Band, Reno band Arizona Jones, plus other fun demonstrations and exhibitions.

Pre-purchase weekend passes now to save $3 per ticket. Weekend passes are $12 for ages 11 and older, $3 for children ages 3-10, and admission is free for children under 3 years of age; weekend passes are good for all three days of the event, plus both nights of concerts. Passes may be purchased online at falloncantaloupefestival.com or locally in Fallon at CC Communications.

Day admission at the gate is $8 for ages 11 and older and $2 for children ages 3-10; weekend passes at the gate are $15 for ages 11 and older and $6 for children ages 3-10. Visit falloncantaloupefestival.com for more information and to purchase your weekend passes.