Horsepower Fitness had a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony.

It was a good turnout for owner Andrea Carroll & coach Meg Antoniono.

Horsepower Fitness is a women’s group fitness classes for every level. They are mobile and meet at a different indoor or outdoor locations every day. They sweat and have fun at the same time. Each day and every workout is different to achieve the best results.

They can be reached at 775-848-1233