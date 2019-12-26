Hours expand at Fallon’s veteran office

The Fallon Veteran Service Officer office has expanded its hours and is now open five days a week in the Churchill County Offices at 485 W. B St., suite 103.

Until now, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services said the Fallon office was open part-time with the nearest full-time VSO office in Reno more than 60 miles away. Families in Fallon, Churchill County and surrounding communities now have a more convenient way to connect to benefits and programs earned through military service.

The NDVS said Tammy Mason is serves as the full-time VSO in Fallon. She recently joined NDVS as a full-time VSO becoming one of three new VSO positions funded by Nevada lawmakers in the 2019 Legislative Session. Nevada lawmakers approved the funding included in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Executive Budget for the three additional VSO positions to better serve Nevada’s rural areas.

As a result, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services has been able to expand VSO outreach in Pahrump and Fallon. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) will soon bring on the third new VSO position, to serve as both a veteran woman program coordinator and as a VSO.

Mason is available on a walk-in basis or by appointment, on an as needed basis, based on her schedule. The Fallon office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with walk-in hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. She may be reached at 775-428-1177.