How has your mother made an impact in your life or what piece of advice did you receive from her that you’ll always carry with you?

"My mom taught me patience, love, respect, gratitude, and how to be a mom and a Nana! She was always doing crafts with me and my brother and sister. She always had us in sports, and involved in the community. She was an involved momma. Sadly two years ago, she lost her life to cancer. She fought so hard and tried her best to always stay positive! She tried to hide her hurt so her kids and grandkids didn't have to see it. She loved her Grandkids like no other. They were her whole world. Each of them miss her so much and her memory carries on with them always. She is missed for sure!"

— Lorri Ann Freeman

•••

"My mom is my best friend. She taught me everything I know. But, first and foremost she taught me to trust and follow Jesus. I love her and am thankful for her everyday."

— Stacey Baca Manning