Huh? Don’t holler, I can hear you

Watson here and I can hear. Sometimes my mom thinks that dad and I have hearing problems, but we don't; we're just busy. We spend quality time together watching baseball, football and other stuff that demands our complete attention. You never see us coming late for dinner because no matter how quiet she is, we can hear her say, "Soup's on." I actually don't like to brag, but I have much better hearing than my dad. In fact, it is so much better that there is no contest.

Dogs hear a wider range of sound frequencies than humans. Not only do I hear better, but I also hear more. On a lower scale we hear about the same, but I excel at higher frequencies. I can actually be asleep and pick up sounds my dad can't hear. That's why I bark at those darn cats at night.

My sound-response reflex is much faster than most humans also. That's because I have independently moving ears. I can locate, isolate and react to someone opening the fridge in 0.06 of a second.

I have 18 muscles in my ears that allow them to move in the direction of the sound. They lift, lower, twist, turn and tilt my ears like antennas to pick up sounds. The fibers that make up my ear structure can relax quickly and respond to tiny fluctuation in vibrations. That way I can quickly assess where the sounds are coming from.

My friend Lily is a German shepherd and her ears stick up, so she has better hearing than me; I have floppy ears, but I can still out hear humans. Got to go, mom just opened the fridge.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

Emergency funds for spay/neutering our cats and kittens.

SHOUT OUT TO

Steve Montana at American Car Wash for donating $500; we truly appreciate your generosity. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Ken Wylie for getting the grandfather clock ticking. Way to go!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on July 21 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

Kim Lamb will be taking photos of pets at Flower Tree Nursery on July 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your furry, feathered or scaly pet for this incredible photo opportunity. Your pet will be featured in the CAPS calendar. The cost is a donation of dog or cat food.

July Pet Holiday: National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day, July 21.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on Sept. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.