Hwy 50 crash west of Fallon results in fatality

The Nevada Highway Patrol is continuing to piece together the cause of a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning west of Fallon.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the NHP received a call about two vehicles colliding near the intersection of Trento Lane and U.S. Highway 50 (Reno Highway) that killed one person. The crash closed both directions of the Reno Highway, and traffic was rerouted north along county roads. The highway opened after 1 p.m.

According to the NHP, the crash occurred east of the intersection and doesn’t appear to be a case of a motorist turning onto U.S. Highway 50 from the country road. Because of the unusual circumstance of the crash, the NHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT) has been investigating the cause.

Until MIRT finishes its investigation, the NHP will not release any information on the crash or names. The NHP said the agency is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness or have any information regarding this collision, contact MIRT at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.

This is the second fatality on U.S. Highway 50 west of Fallon in less than three months. In late October, as reported by the Lahontan Valley News, the NHP said “a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica minivan was making a left turn from Roberson onto U.S. Highway 50 and failed to yield to two westbound vehicles, a Freightliner truck/tanker and a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta sedan. During the collision, the NHP said the Freightliner and Volkswagen were redirected across the highway and into the dirt shoulder on the eastbound side. According to the report, the front of the Jetta struck a section of a fence bordering a power transfer station, and the front of the Freightliner struck a power line support pole and gas main and caught fire.”

In addition to the fatality, another motorist was flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno in serious condition.