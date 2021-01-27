I scream, you scream for ice cream

Pumba is a striking four-year-old black Lab/mix with beautiful golden eyes. He enjoys playing, running, and taking walks. Fun and very active, Pumba came to CAPS because his owner passed away. He is looking for someone who will love and care for him. Will you be that someone? Come out and meet him.

Watson here and I just found out that Ben & Jerry’s has announced the debut of Doggie Desserts.

These nondairy frozen treats are especially for dogs. The cartons have dog tags with flavor names and stories on the back about staff dogs Pontch and Rosie.

The treats are nondairy; because some dogs are lactose intolerant, (lactose is a kind of sugar found in milk). In order for a dog to digest milk, his body must produce a special lactose-splitting enzyme known as lactase. Not all dogs have lactase causing them to be lactose intolerant. Lactose can cause distressing digestive issues and diarrhea, which is not pleasant.

Actually, the recipe for Doggie Desserts is the same as Ben & Jerry’s nondairy frozen confections for humans who are lactose intolerant. They have introduced two Doggie Desserts delightful flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Humans love them, too!

Lindsay Bumps, a certified veterinary nurse, and her Great Pyrenees companion named Boone helped develop the treats. They worked with nutrition, regulatory, and flavor consultants. Up to 40 work-from-home canine consultants served as taste testers. In the end, Boone gave paws up to the pumpkin flavor.

Ben & Jerry’s is the first national company to offer a tasty frozen treat that both dogs and humans can share. In the past, there have been non-dairy ice creams for dogs, but they were not human-taste friendly.

You might be wondering why cats were left out. Cats, unlike dogs and humans, do not have taste receptors for sweet, so a sweet treat would not interest them. Maybe some frozen tuna?

With the pandemic still roaring its ugly head, creamy, frozen treats can provide some comfort for BFFs and their parents. I hope that mom will get the hint.

XOXO Watson

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs.

