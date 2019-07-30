I7 Meat & Cattle Company has grand opening

I7 Meat & Cattle Company recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting along with former Greenwave and Kansas City Chiefs football player Josh Mauga, who signed autographs and took photographs with fans.

Those who attended the ribbon-cutting were also treated to barbecue hot dogs and hamburgers washed down with Frey Distillery drinks.

Owner Colby Ingram said the I7 Meat & Cattle Company is more than a traditional butcher shop. The shop at 1100 Allen Road will also offer online phone and door-to-door sales as well as walk-ins. Customers may also go to the company’s Facebook page.

“We plan to offer a customized bulk packaging or bundle options that will give the customer a way to have a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly supply of quality meat,” Ingram said on his website. “I7 Meat and Cattle Company will be offering retail meats, sides of beef, bundle options, local raised meat and specialty items.”

Ingram said the I7 Meat & Cattle Company is still in its building stages, but his goal is to bring the best meats and prices to the Lahontan Valley. With the help of his future in-laws, Ingram said the I7 Meat & Cattle Company will be able to offer local raised grass-fed finished or grass-fed-grain finished beef.

“One of the big things I want to do is offer local products,” he added. “We also want to be able to do something that the shop hasn’t done here before … a full retail shop that offers custom harvesting, custom processing, wild game processing. No other shop in Fallon has that service.”

Ingram is no stranger to the meat business. He started his career as a butcher as a 12-year-old, working for his uncle and cousin, Lawrence Mori, Jr., at Lahontan Valley Meats/York Meats. He recalls how his uncle taught him the skills to become a butcher and business owner. After attending the University of Nevada, Reno, he returned to Fallon. Ingram said working in the meat industry has been a passion for him.

“Supporting our friends and neighbors is a necessary part of community whether it’s through business or personal endeavors. We all need to support our community,” Ingram said in a previous LVN business article. “Most important is simply supporting your community. It is morally the right thing to do. Most of my family is local farmers and ranchers here in Fallon, including my in-laws. Supporting our local economy is paramount.”