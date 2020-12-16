If you are looking for love, get a dog

We have six adorable puppies that are super sweet and available for fostering. Will you foster one of our puppies until they are old enough to be spay/neutered? Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under 5 years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal.

As Christmas rapidly approaches and the COVID virus keeps us apart from family and friends, loneliness can become our companion. Instead of distressing, get a furry friend who will not only warm your heart but your bed, too.

Do dogs really love us? According to recent studies from several different sources, they do.

As science finds new ways to explore the inner workings of the brain, amazing insights to the emotional life of dogs emerge.

Researchers at Emory University used fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) to explore dogs’ brains and discovered that the caudate nucleus area of the brain, which is the area associated with positive expectations, reacted most strongly to the scents and sounds of their owners. Dogs may not be able to express love verbally, but you cannot fool their brains.

In one experiment, researchers trained dogs to open large boxes with food in them. After the dogs learned to open the boxes, the dogs’ owners hid inside and made distressing sounds. Not surprisingly, the dogs immediately tried to get to their owners. The experiment illustrated that dogs do care and try to figure out what to do.

One personal experience with this concept happened when our Lab named Baby refused to come when we called her. Joe faked a heart attack by falling down clutching his chest. Baby immediately ran to him very concerned about the situation. To her surprise, he grabbed her. Unfortunately, it only worked once.

The most important bond that humans form with their dogs is the oxytocin or “love hormone” connection. Gazing into each other’s eyes causes a release of oxytocin similar to the reaction mothers and infants have. Love is the feeling of comfort and satisfaction. Getting a dog will warm your heart and your home. CAPS has guests waiting for forever homes.

