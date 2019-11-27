I’m not a turkey, but I can gobble

Watson here and tomorrow is my most favorite day of the year, except my birthday, because it’s Thanksgiving. Yes, I’ll be watching football with dad while mom is busy cooking up an incredible feast. I love turkey and gravy, and sometimes I get a homemade roll that I gobble down quickly.

My life changed eight years ago when I was adopted from CAPS, and I must say these have been the best years of my life. I have no clue why I was dropped off at the pound, but thanks to CAPS, I was given a second chance to be the dog of my family’s dreams.

I’m a regular fitness trainer because I wake up my dad and mom early, and I take them for a walk every day. I help with watching their weight, too. I eat all the vegetables my dad doesn’t like (don’t mention this to the mom), and I’m always ready to share dessert.

I love CAPS and everyone who strives to make life better for those of us who are abandoned, misunderstood or rejected. Lots of my friends are rescues, and that includes my mom and dad. We rescued each other, and we have a happy-ever-after home. I know a lot of the folks who have been rescued by their animals.

At Thanksgiving, we are grateful and thankful for everything our life provides. I’m especially thankful for CAPS and all the folks who advocate and care for us. I hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving!

XOXO, Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. Details are below. This is a limited time offer until the funds run out.

Folks to register for AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Shannon Miller, the owner of Maggie’s Playhouse. She has made it her goal to take care of older dogs. She has adopted many old pups who have been abandoned by their owners. What a great service she has performed for our elder dogs. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and we salute Shannon for her kindness and dedication to our dog population.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Dec. 14 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Don’t forget to get a CAPS 2020 calendar.

DON’T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

CAPS 2020 calendars are now available; call 775-423-7500.

CAPS is offering free spay/neutering through a grant from Maddie’s Fund.

This offer is good until funds run out. To qualify, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veteran’s disability card including a photo ID. Also required is a Churchill County ID. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate .5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, Nev. 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.