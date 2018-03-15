Interstate 11 meeting in Fallon on March 27

It could be a race to see if cars drive themselves or fly by the time an interstate is built between Las Vegas and Reno.

The freeway proposed for Phoenix to Las Vegas and points north is the subject of a half-dozen public meetings along the planned route.

The Interstate 11 meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. March 27 a the Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way.

Starting in Las Vegas on March 20, the Nevada Department of Transportation will gather feedback from residents. A sixth meeting will be conducted 2-5 p.m. March 29 at the Nevada Department of Transportation headquarters in Carson City.

A section of Interstate 11 is being completed in Boulder City. The route will generally follow Highway 95 until it hits Fernley and Interstate 80.

"The future I-11 will not only further connect our state, but the entire West," said Transportation Director Rudy Malfabon. "It will bring enhanced mobility, traffic safety, freight and other opportunities for Nevada described. As we begin initial planning to determine the interstate's exact path, these meetings are an opportunity for Nevadans to give feedback and help establish the blueprint of this vital interstate."

Recommended Stories For You

Feedback gathered from the public will help with the required environmental review.

The 450-mile route would be built as a limited-access four-lane divided highway in phases over the next several decades.

More information is available at I11study.com.