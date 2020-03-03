Investigation ongoing in Fallon pedestrian fatality

An investigation is ongoing regarding a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred in mid-February at the corner of Williams Avenue and Carson Street, the Fallon Police Department said.

The FPD said on Feb. 15 at about 7 p.m., a vehicle struck Theila “Teddy” Berry while crossing the intersection near Fallon City Hall. The driver of the vehicle, Marcin Bojarski, 36, of Fallon, remained at the scene and spoke with police officers.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene, since Williams Avenue is a federal highway, and conducted the accident investigation.

The FPD said no charges have been filed, and the driver was tested for the presence of intoxicants.