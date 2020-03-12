Is CBD oil a painkiller or snake oil?

Some of my best friends are four-legged and furry. When one of them is hurting I hurt too. Freckles, a cute cocker Spaniel who frequents the dog park, is getting old. He was at the park yesterday sort-of limping around.

All the folks expressed sympathy and suggested solutions to alleviate his pain. We talked about shots, but they take a big chunk out of your budget and are tough on your pet’s liver. One lady, who had talked to her vet about CBD oil thought it would be a good idea to try it.

I didn’t know much about CBD but figured it was time to find out. CBD, or cannabidiol is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. It doesn’t contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the component in marijuana that gets users high. So what does it do?

According to Dr. Jerry Klein, AKC’s chief veterinary officer, CBD is used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, appetite stimulation, anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, and anti-cancer effects. At this time there have been no formal studies but many are underway.

Not all CBD oils are equal so it’s important to find a high-quality organic oil that doesn’t contain pesticides. Check with your veterinarian for brands and dosage. There are many products that contain CBD, but it’s best to buy CBD as a liquid because it is easier to adjust the dose.

Pets cannot overdose from CBD. If it’s not absorbed into the bloodstream it will pass through the urine. Giving your dog too much CBD will not cause harm. Dogs have more cannabinoid receptors than humans, so a little goes a long way.

All I have read is positive, so I think it would be worth a try. Freckles, may get some relief from his arthritis and enjoy romping around the park. Hey, maybe I’ll try it too.

IN NEED OF

Emergency funds for medical interventions. We have had some serious medical problems with a couple of our guests that depleted our veterinary funds. Anything helps!

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. call 775-423-1814 for details

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. The SNAPS program details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

To all the folks who donated funds on Facebook. A Four Paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday, with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Get something for your favorite Leprechaun!

DON’T FORGET

March Pet Holiday: K9 Veteran’s Day is March 13.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2019 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.