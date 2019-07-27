IT Essentials class can kickstart job in Nevada high demand occupation

Get started on earning a career-changing information technology certification this fall at Western Nevada College’s Fallon campus.

WNC is offering IT Essentials (CIT 114), an introductory class geared toward A+ certification that is sponsored by the Computing Technology Industry Association. This certification demonstrates the competency of entry-level PC computer service professionals in installing, maintaining, customizing and operating personal computers.

This class can also start a pathway to other certificates and degrees at WNC. Many of the classes for those seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Information Technology can be taken online. IT Essentials also is offered online, as are English 101, Math 126 or higher and Introduction to Information Systems (IS 101), for those working toward the AAS degree in CIT.

IT Essentials or A+ is a gateway course to several specialties within the Computer Information Technology program. These specialties include Network Technician, Systems Administration Technician and Cybersecurity.

Jobs available to those with an A+ certification include help desk specialist, PC service technician, computer analyst and more. “Computer User Support Specialist” is on the Nevada Governor’s Office Economic Development top 100 Nevada High Demand Occupations. This certification pathway can be reached quickly and is also available online.

The average wage associated with this job is $24.42 per hour with a salary range of $41,000 to $59,000.

CIT 114 is a 4-credit class offered on the Fallon campus in the fall semester from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. A follow-up course — CIT 217: Security+ — will be offered during WNC’s spring 2020 semester.

For more information, call 775-423-7565. New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.