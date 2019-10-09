It’s fall and mystery is in the air

I can feel electricity charging the atmosphere because it’s time for CAPS annual Murder Mystery Theater. This year’s production, “The Dead Cat Bounce,” written by Christopher Daniels, is a deliciously devious drama that will delight divinely.

The opening scene is a staff meeting where Hermon Legions, the CEO of Pounce Arena, a feline trampoline experience, dies suddenly. He isn’t well liked because he’s cutthroat, vicious, and always plotting. He’s the source of many people’s discontent.

Suspiciously, his arch rival Dandie Bordeux, owner of The Canine Room, a dog adventure-escape room, is present. He’s an inappropriate jokester, who would like to see Hermon gone.

Also present is his ex-wife, Bichon Picard, who is furious because she has been frozen out of the business that she founded. Is she cold hearted enough to see him on ice?

Adding to the mix are two disgruntled employees and Terry Staffordshire, the psychotic assistant. Detective Saluki is on the case and will be confounded by personalities, problems, and preconceived notions

You will be called upon to solve the murder based on clues you are able to discern during the performance. What could be more fun than figuring out who done it? If you have ever played Clue, this is the real-life version. Your job is to figure out who is the villain is.

Please join us on Oct. 26 at the Fallon Convention Center for a fun-filled night of excellent food, drinks, entertainment and auction. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The dinner will be served during intermission. There will be a cash bar serving wine, beer and soda. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff’s Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Maggie’ Playhouse and the CAPS shelter.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Annie, a seven-year-old domestic tuxedo, is friendly and very sweet. She was bottle fed at CAPS when she was a kitten and was adopted. Sadly her family moved and couldn’t take her so she came back to CAPS. Annie is a beautiful girl who is looking for a forever home. Come out and meet her because she is just purrfect!

We still have one absolutely darling Catahoula mix puppy. He would love a home. Come out for a little puppy petting. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Items for our Murder Mystery Dinner auction; we need gift cards, new items and gift baskets. Please call 775-423-7500.

Folks to give us their email. We recently had a computer melt down and we have lost everyone’s address. If you would like a newsletter call 775-423-7500 or email cap@cccom.net. We do not share your information with anyone!

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the actors and actresses who are rehearsing every week for the Murder Mystery. Paws applause to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Nov. 2 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: National Walk Your Dog Week, Oct. 1-7.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. jkwmil@outlook.com.