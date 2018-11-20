It’s great to be grateful

Watson here and I'm so excited about Thursday that I could just bark! It's Thanksgiving Day, my family's favorite holiday. My mom spends lots of time making yummy food, calling friends and loving on yours truly. Of course I catch her giving the dad hugs and kisses too.

I guess you could say we are grateful for the food, family and love we all share.

For seven years I have had my wonderful home full of love, fun and food. My original family took me to the pound and left me. To this day I have no idea why they sent me away. CAPS came to the rescue and the rest is history.

For all the animals at CAPS, it's a second chance to find the home of their dreams. The folks out at CAPS are the kindest, gentlest and most dedicated people you could ever hope to meet. My special friend Pauline is the sweet lady who encouraged my folks to come out and meet me. I will always have a special place in my heart for her and in my stomach too because she gives me treats.

CAPS is a testament to the people of Fallon who through generosity, hard work, and lots of volunteers made our no-kill shelter a reality. Who could have ever dreamed the mission of 12 dedicated people would blossom and grow into the fine institution that CAPS has become.

You can see many of the pets who have found the home of their dreams in the new CAPS Happy Endings calendar. Actually you can see me too because I'm one of the calendar boys. I'm the cute one wearing my brown fur coat.

Recommended Stories For You

At Thanksgiving we say special blessings for CAPS, our animal shelter and all of the folks who donate time, money and energy keeping CAPS alive.

We are grateful to all of you and hope your Thanksgiving is wonderful.

XOXO Watson and his family

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone who enrolled in the AmazonSmile program before Black Friday shopping. A four paw salute to you! If you haven't enrolled, the details are below.

All the folks who took advantage of Maddie's Pet Project's free adoptions. All the pets who were adopted are most grateful for a Happy Thanksgiving!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Dec. 15 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have CAPS Calendars for 2019, hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you've hugged our pup.

DON'T FORGET

November Pet Holiday: Pet Cancer Awareness Month

CAPS 2019 calendars are available for purchase at CAPS.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.